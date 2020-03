SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: James Marsden Says He's Already Signed Up For Multiple Movie Sequels

Actor James Marsden has revealed that he's signed on to return for multiple sequels to the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Hit the jump to find out more...

Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular speedster and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik but also James Marsden as Tom Wachowksi (an original character). During a recent interview with, Marsden confirmed that he's already signed on to return for multiple future instalments.Marsden told the site.What's more, it seems that Marsden would be more than happy to return as he seems to have really enjoyed his behind-the-scenes experience and time with the cast and crew — as he explains (via):This statement, in tandem with the teases of director Jeff Fowler since release, all but confirms that Paramount Pictures intends to expand the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe further. So, expect sequels —

Click here to find out why and more.

In other Sonic the Hedgehog movie news; similar to that of China, the Japanese theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog has been indefinitely delayed.





Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!