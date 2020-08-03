SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: James Marsden Says He's Already Signed Up For Multiple Movie Sequels
Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular speedster and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik but also James Marsden as Tom Wachowksi (an original character). During a recent interview with Variety, Marsden confirmed that he's already signed on to return for multiple future instalments.
Actor James Marsden has revealed that he's signed on to return for multiple sequels to the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Hit the jump to find out more...
“I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say," Marsden told the site. "As many as they want to make." What's more, it seems that Marsden would be more than happy to return as he seems to have really enjoyed his behind-the-scenes experience and time with the cast and crew — as he explains (via Gamefragger):
"Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer. It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”
This statement, in tandem with the teases of director Jeff Fowler since release, all but confirms that Paramount Pictures intends to expand the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe further. So, expect sequels — and sequels that will introduce more fan-favourite Sonic the Hedgehog characters, at that.
In other Sonic the Hedgehog
movie news; similar to that of China, the Japanese theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog has been indefinitely delayed. Click here to find out why and more.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]