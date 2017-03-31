Related Headlines

The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Promo Ad Shows Off The Opening Theme Song! TOHO animation released another special treat ahead of tomorrow's My Hero Academia season 2 premiere! Hit the jump, check out the opening theme and let us know what you think!

Internet Sleuths Comb Through MY HERO ACADEMIA's Website And Discover Season 2 Contains 26 Episodes Fans of the My Hero Academia franchise has combed through its official website and discovered unpublished coding that implies season 2 of the TV anime will consist of 26 episodes.