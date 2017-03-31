The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Promo Ad Shows Off The Opening Theme Song!

Toho Animation released a new Promo featuring the opening theme song "Peace Sign" by Kenshi Yonezu. This came on the heels of yesterdays final promo
that was released just a few days ahead of the season 2 launch.
The new season is slated to start tomorrow with FUNimation headint the english dub, while Crunchyroll and Hulu take care of the english subbed episdoes.
About My Hero Academia Season 2:
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
