My Hero Academia Headlines Pictures

The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Promo Ad Shows Off The Opening Theme Song!

The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Promo Ad Shows Off The Opening Theme Song!

TOHO animation released another special treat ahead of tomorrow's My Hero Academia season 2 premiere! Hit the jump, check out the opening theme and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/31/2017
Filed Under: "My Hero Academia"
Toho Animation released a new Promo featuring the opening theme song "Peace Sign" by Kenshi Yonezu. This came on the heels of yesterdays final promo that was released just a few days ahead of the season 2 launch.  

Check out the opening theme song and let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for a free account HERE!


 
The new season is slated to start tomorrow with FUNimation headint the english dub, while Crunchyroll and Hulu take care of the english subbed episdoes. 

About My Hero Academia Season 2:

Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Promo Ad Shows Off The Opening Theme Song! The New MY HERO ACADEMIA Promo Ad Shows Off The Opening Theme Song!
TOHO animation released another special treat ahead of tomorrow's My Hero Academia season 2 premiere! Hit the jump, check out the opening theme and let us know what you think!
Internet Sleuths Comb Through MY HERO ACADEMIA's Website And Discover Season 2 Contains 26 Episodes Internet Sleuths Comb Through MY HERO ACADEMIA's Website And Discover Season 2 Contains 26 Episodes
Fans of the My Hero Academia franchise has combed through its official website and discovered unpublished coding that implies season 2 of the TV anime will consist of 26 episodes.
MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two NEW Amazing Season 2 English Dubbed Trailers! MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two NEW Amazing Season 2 English Dubbed Trailers!
FUNimation released two new epic english dubbed trailer for the upcoming season 2 of My Hero Academia! Hit the jump and check them out!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]